Animal Kingdom season 5: How to prepare, thanks to Amazon







Are we getting a little bit closer to Animal Kingdom season 5 happening? Well, the answer to that is complicated. We’ve been saying for months now that there are some episodes in the can. However, that does not mean that the series is coming back on the air anytime soon.

Yet, there is some news that is worth reporting right now if you want to catch up on the show — you are going to have a chance to do so! Come Wednesday, the fourth season is going to be available on Amazon and through that, you can witness one of the most shocking seasons to date. You get more of a Smurf origin story, sure, but also a chance to understand how J is operating now, how he gains power, and who ends up losing as a result.

Also, this season brings you an arc from Emily Deschanel as Angela, a woman who has a past with some members of the Cody family. She’s got his own demons and becomes of that, you better believe that there’s going to be a lot of drama moving forward.

We’d love to think that the episodes arriving on Amazon are proof that we’re going to see new episodes airing on TNT, but for the time being nothing is 100% confirmed. Our hope is that we’ll at least get the installments already filmed this fall, mostly because of the fact that the network doesn’t want to keep the show away from its viewers for too long a span of time. Typically seasons premiere in May, and the current health crisis is currently causing all sorts of carnage.

