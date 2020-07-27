The Rookie season 3: Nathan Fillion wants Gina Torres on board







The Rookie season 3 is going to be happening at some point in the 2020-21 television season. We’d love it to be on in the fall, but safety has to come first and we’re going to have to be patient … very patient.

So while we do wait for the show to come back, let’s go ahead and share some interesting news: Nathan Fillion is trying to get another former co-star to appear. He’s done this with several other actors over the past couple of years, and now, he’s working to get Gina Torres on board. She was involved in a panel discussion featuring Fillion during Comic-Con @ Home this weekend, and he made it clear that he wanted her on board. Gina’s response? That she wants to do it if she really gets to work with him — that didn’t happen as much during her guest stint on Castle.

Luckily, showrunner Alexi Hawley came in to give us all some good news. Check out what he had to say per Deadline:

“There’s no way I would put you on the show and not write you into Nathan’s story — I promise you that!”

So that’s something to look forward to, in the event there is an opportunity to make something happen here. The more big-name guest stars we can get on The Rookie, the better off the show is going to be. We’re hoping for opportunities to see familiar faces, but also stories reflective of the world that we are in. Because of the subject matter here, it’s going to be imperative that the writers take a look at some real-life issues and figure out how to best express them.

The first order of business is getting back to production — there is no official start date just yet for The Rookie season 3, or at least one that is publicly available.

Do you want to see Gina Torres on The Rookie season 3?

