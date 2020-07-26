Outlander season 6: Could Caitriona Balfe direct an episode?







We know already that Caitriona Balfe is an actress and producer on Outlander … why not add director to the list?

Want to get some more news on Outlander in video form? Then be sure to watch some of the latest below! After you do just that, be sure to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist.

In a new interview on the Outcasts Podcast (which was just posted on Sunday), Balfe tells her co-stars David Berry and Tim Downie that she is eager to helm an upcoming episode, if given the opportunity. It’s something that she has been trying to prepare to do for quite some time, as she understands that directing isn’t something that you can just jump right into.

So why direct on Outlander in particular? Caitriona speaks to the comfort and the familiarity that she has with the cast and crew already. She knows how directors work on this show and the way in which production is handled. This is why many actors-turned-directors choose a show that they are already on to do their first episode. They’ve got an inside knowledge of it, and the producers and powers-that-be know that they can pull it off.

Schedule and other issues permitting, we do think that there’s a good chance Balfe will direct an episode someday. Maybe it could happen in season 6, which could start filming later this year. While there aren’t any seasons confirmed beyond that, we’re still hoping for a renewal at some point before season 6 wraps.

Also in this interview, Caitriona opens about growing up, the journey that she went on prior to playing Claire Fraser, defying preconceived notions, and a whole lot more. It’s a fun, far-ranging chat that is definitely worth your time. There’s also a scene reading included in here, as well.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now

Do you want to see Caitriona Balfe direct an episode moving into Outlander season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







