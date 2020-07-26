Is The Luminaries new tonight on BBC One? The season 2 future







Is The Luminaries new tonight on BBC One? within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question. Not only that, but we look ahead to whatever the future holds.

Let’s kick things off here by going ahead and getting the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode tonight. As a matter of fact, there’s not going to be a new episode in a week, either. What’s going on here? Well, last week’s episode just so happened to be the finale, and there’s not any indication that there will be a second season.

Before anyone sounds any alarm, it doesn’t seem there is any controversy with there not being any more episodes of the show. This was always billed to be a miniseries and because of that, we don’t have any sense that there is a desire to continue the story. This is based on material, as well, that has also come to a close.

So instead of spending too much time wondering as to whether or not there will be a season 2 of The Luminaries, remember this — you’re going to have a chance to see plenty of other period drama on the BBC over the weeks and months to come. This is what this network specializes in — they bring you adaptations of books and historical events left and right. Because this is their bread and butter, we don’t see much of a reason why they are going to drift from this anytime soon.

The thing that we will probably miss the most about The Luminaries is the emphasis on New Zealand, given that you don’t really have too many opportunities to get insight on this place and its history. Also, the show was just aesthetically beautiful to look at much of the time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Luminaries right now

What do you want to see on The Luminaries … or do you want to see anything more at all?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







