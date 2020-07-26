Wynonna Earp season 4: What does the change of rating mean?







There are a few things that are going to be different about the Wynonna Earp season 4 premiere, starting with obviously the fact that it’s now airing on Sundays as opposed to its old timeslot on Fridays. It’s also the first episode in two years and that is likely going to come with some changes of its own.

We know that there is one change, though, that has led to a lot of questions: The change of rating to TV-MA. Does that mean that the show is about to get more extreme than ever before, or turn into something that it’s not? We understand the concerns since so many people adore the show the way that it is. However, we wouldn’t say that this is going to be some sort of earth-shattering reveal. Think of it more as a subtle shift for more creative craziness. The best comparison we can give is what happened when Lucifer went to Netflix, or the transition Suits made near the end of its run. There was some more strong language, but fundamentally, it was still the same show.

Speaking on the subject of this change further to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Emily Andras had to say:

“We can definitely make it more sexy, more violent, Nedley can drop more F-bombs…just more of everything, more Earp … I would not say, though, that the show is more mature. We still are goofy, and fun, and everything you love about Earp.”

If you love the show, rest assured that you’ll still love it … and just about every single thing we’re hearing at the moment makes us excited. We’re looking forward to it premiering tonight, and having a wide array of coverage coming your way with each passing week.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Wynonna Earp right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Wynonna Earp season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and then also stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Syfy.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







