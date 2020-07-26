A Suitable Boy episode 2 spoilers: How Lata’s story continues







Want to get a further sense of what is coming on A Suitable Boy episode 2 when it airs next week? Well, at the center of this episode will be the continuation of Lata’s love story. Or, at least what she hopes is a love story.

One of the central themes of this series is about independence. It’s a series set in India at a very particular time in its history. It’s a time when people have a greater chance to discover their own autonomy. That’s what Lata is working to do here, though there is a real recognition that the more she acts of her ow2n accord, the more that she finds her family battling against her. This is a coming-of-age tale, but with its setting and sense of history, it could also be reasonably educational at the same time.

Interested in some other updates? Then be sure to check out the A Suitable Boy episode 2 synopsis that CarterMatt has for you below:

Lata (Tanya Maniktala) continues to pursue a romantic relationship with Kabir Durrani (Danesh Razvi), though she knows her mother would disapprove of the match.

When news reaches Mrs Rupa Mehra (Mahira Kakkar) that Lata has been seen with an unsuitable boy she is furious, and takes action to keep the young lovers apart.

Removed to Calcutta, Lata’s spirits are low, until she attends a party hosted by the sophisticated and eccentric Chatterji family.

Meanwhile, Saeeda Bai (Tabu) and Maan’s (Ishaan Khatter) affair continues, becoming a source of gossip that threatens them both. As Maan’s father (Ram Kapoor) rounds on him, under growing political pressure, Saeeda Bai takes decisive action of her own.

Before this episode concludes, we do expect a few more of the finer details of the series to be worked out — including some preliminary actions and also consequences. This is not a long series. With that, some events are going to be forced to be tied up quickly.

