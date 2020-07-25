Why is Vikings spin-off Vikings: Valhalla heading to Netflix over History?







While we know that there are still episodes of Vikings season 6 still to air on History, there is some other good stuff after the fact. Think in terms of Vikings: Valhalla, the upcoming spin-off series that is coming to Netflix. The show hasn’t been cast as of yet, but it’s going to be a continuation of the main series that takes place a good 100 years after the original.

For those who are not aware, Vikings creator Michael Hirst is involved in the new show, but as an executive producer and overseer rather than the primary writer and showrunner. Speaking in a new interview with IGN, Hirst explains what his role will be — and also then why this show is heading to the aforementioned streaming service rather than staying on History:

“I think that [studio] MGM will want me to continue my involvement rather the way that Lucas is kind of involved in every Star Wars … But I think that it was a decision of History [Channel] also to stop their involvement because [they’re] not really doing, as far as I know, they’re not going to do drama anymore, or at least they’re going to go back to documentary making. MGM very much wants [Vikings] to continue so [it’s] important to stay friends.”

For some more video content on Vikings, be sure to watch some of the latest theory discussion below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our playlist for more updates.

We do think that this franchise has quite a long life for it still, depending on however long Valhalla ends up lasting. There are viewers who love this franchise all over the world, and it all comes down to the quality and the performances on the new series. For the time being, we’re confident — it’s hard not to be with Hirst involved. This is a show that is stuffed full of action and drama like nobody’s business.

Related News – Be sure to get a sneak peek for what’s coming next on Vikings

Do you think that Vikings: Valhalla will live up to expectations?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some more information when it comes to the series. (Photo: History.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







