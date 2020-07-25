Perry Mason spoilers: A look at episode 6 and beyond







There’s no doubt that through the first five episodes, Perry Mason has created quite the tangled web of characters and mysteries. It’s also set the stage for Emily’s trial. This seems to be the central event of everything that is going to be coming, and this is not something that the show is going to look to rush. Instead, much of the remainder of the season will be spent seeming Mason, Strickland, and some other characters trying their best to piece together what truly happened … and also steer things in their favor.

Also, you’re going to get to see more of Tatiana Maslany do more awesome Tatiana Maslany things … not that this should come as any shock to anyone.

So while you wait for the remaining three episodes to air, why not check out official HBO details below? You can check them out … with a warning for potential spoilers. (Not major ones, mind you.)

Episode 6 (July 26) – As Emily’s (Gayle Rankin) trial begins and a damning witness testimony takes center stage, Mason (Matthew Rhys) attempts to recover from a shaky start. Meanwhile, in their search for clues that might lead to an exoneration, Della (Juliet Rylance) and Strickland (Shea Whigham) investigate a potential connection between Detective Ennis (Andrew Howard) and Charlie’s kidnappers. Later, Mason considers betraying Drake’s (Chris Chalk) trust to give his client an edge in court, and Birdy (Lili Taylor) urges Sister Alice (Tatiana Maslany) to scrap her Easter Sunday plan before it’s too late.

Episode 7 (August 2) – Hoping to expose the hidden link between the Radiant Assembly’s staggering debt and Charlie’s ransom, Mason (Matthew Rhys) puts Herman Baggerly (Robert Patrick) on the stand. Sister Alice (Tatiana Maslany) faces mounting pressure from the church elders about her promises for a “resurrection.” Strickland loses track of a key witness, while Drake’s (Chris Chalk) detective work opens a new avenue in the case.

Episode 8, finale (August 9) – After the team receives some unvarnished critique from Hamilton Burger (Justin Kirk), Della (Juliet Rylance) presents an increasingly stubborn Mason (Matthew Rhys) with her case for putting Emily (Gayle Rankin) on the stand. As the sensational trial winds to a close, Mason, Strickland (Shea Whigham), Della, and Drake (Chris Chalk) attempt to tie up loose ends – and set the stage for their futures.

As you would expect, the central mystery and the trial are going to take you through to the end of the season, but there’s also a little bit of a hint in here that there could be some sort of tease for what the future could look like. Given that we know already that a season 2 is coming, that leads to us having plenty of questions as to what it could look like.

What do you want to see when it comes to the remainder of Perry Mason season 1?

Be sure to share right away in the comments, and also stick around if you’re interested in getting some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







