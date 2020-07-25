Blue Bloods season 11: What’s a realistic episode count?







We know that Blue Bloods season 11 is going to be happening — at least eventually. There are still some other questions left wondering about. There’s the question about filming and then also the potential premiere date. For the sake of this article, though, we’re focusing more on episode count.

For the vast majority of the CBS show’s run, 22 episodes has been the norm. Yet, the global health crisis limited season 10. While 22 episodes were planned, 19 were filmed and we’re now left to wonder how those remaining stories could be factored in to the upcoming season. We’re not going to have 25 episodes including those three leftover scripts; we’d be honestly surprised if we have 22 episodes at all.

Think about it like this — at this point, filming is typically underway for Blue Bloods in New York City. There’s a chance work could begin either next month or in September, but that is far from confirmed just yet. By the time it does come back, odds are they will be at least two or three episodes behind the show’s typical schedule … and then you have to remember that with new restrictions on set, it will probably take longer to make episodes than usual.

At the moment, we’ll consider ourselves lucky if we have 18 episodes for season 11, and anything within the 15-18 range will be more than welcome. We feel like this could be the case for a lot of shows out there unless they extend the production schedule and have seasons last until late May/early June. While it’d be a bummer to have fewer episodes in a season, we understand and it’s far better than nothing.

If the production can find a way to still make 22 episodes happen, more power to them! It’s just not something we’re expecting going in.

