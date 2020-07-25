Outlander notes: New Caitriona Balfe podcast incoming







In our Saturday edition of Outlander notes, we come bearing some news of an upcoming bit of entertainment — especially for all of you podcast listeners!

Come tomorrow, the latest edition of the Outcasts Podcast is going to arrive, featuring none other than Caitriona Balfe! For those who are unaware, cast members Tim Downie and David Berry are sitting down weekly for interviews featuring a number of important people on the show. They’ve spoken already with such folks as Caitlin O’Ryan, Richard Rankin, and series author Diana Gabaldon. This weekend, Balfe will be the guest, and you can listen to a preview of it below.

While there are a number of sectors of the entertainment industry that have been hit quite hard amidst the global health crisis, it is pretty clear to us that the podcast industry is very much booming at the moment. Because this is an activity that a lot of people can safely do from home, it does give people a chance to engage in a lot of conversations through the medium. A lot of great podcasts have emerged from this, and even more may come out over the coming weeks.

For everyone who loves the show, this should be an opportunity to hear some great stories and get to know Caitriona even better. Because Tim and David already have a personal relationship with her, this makes the conversation all the easier.

To find the Outcasts Podcast on Apple, be sure to visit the link here.

