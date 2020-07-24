Magnum PI season 3 moves closer to production in Hawaii







We’re hoping that there will be a chance to see Magnum PI season 3 premiere this fall and while nothing is confirmed at present, we’re still optimistic.

After all, why shouldn’t we be? Early reports indicated that filming could start in Hawaii next month, and it seems as though some of the cast is navigating their way there. (As a fact, multiple actors have been present there for a while now.) Hawaii has a mandated quarantine that you have to go through upon arrival, and that is one of many steps that they are taking to ensure that everyone stays safe as we await the start of production. Even after that, we’re sure there will still be rigorous checks and restrictions put in place — safety remains the most important thing.

As for what we’re going to see on the upcoming season, there’s a lot to be intrigued about! Most notably, we have the new dynamic with Higgins running things at the Robin’s Nest — this was a creative way for her to stay in the country, and there’s probably going to be a lot of humor that goes along with it. Last season, we already had a fun little shake-up with Magnum and Higgins being partners; now, it evolves again. There will be new cases and, presumably, we have to assume that there will be some more interesting guest stars. We’d love for a familiar face or two from the world of Hawaii Five-0 to stop by, but nothing is confirmed there at the moment.

No matter what happens moving forward, we just hope that this show can be entertaining for a lot of people out there in what is a tough time. It’s always been about escapism to a certain degree, and it will likely be reliant on that now perhaps more so than ever.

What do you want to see on Magnum PI season 3?

