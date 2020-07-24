Dancing with the Stars 29 hoping to start production in September







Even though Dancing with the Stars feels like a difficult show to pull off in a health crisis, ABC wants to give it a shot.

Fresh off of the news that Tyra Banks is replacing Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews as the host for the ballroom competition, Deadline is reporting that the network and producer BBC Studios are hoping to start up production work in September. There are already some talks that are going on with various guilds, as well as working to ensure all proper safety protocols are met. Given that the series typically begins in September, there may be a way to set things up so that there isn’t too much of a delay to the start of the season. There could be a small one and that’s it.

Want some more discussions about Dancing with the Stars and what the future holds? Then be sure to watch the latest below! Once you check that out, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more news and then also view our series playlist. We have some other updates coming…

Everything over at ABC is still fluid, and with that in mind there isn’t really a guarantee that this season is going to happen at all. The biggest question mark we still have is how you pair together a celebrity and a pro in this era. It’s hard to socially distance during a routine, especially one that requires you to breathe heavily and exert yourself physically. Sure, you can test the contestants and pros regularly, but unless you place them in a bubble-like environment there is risk … and who among celebrities would sign up to be in a bubble? In terms of casting, we have a hard time thinking any big names are going to be interested in doing the show in this climate.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars now!

Do you think there is a good chance that Dancing with the Stars 29 will happen?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more insight on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







