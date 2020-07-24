Shark Tank revisited: Aira, Eterneva, Baobab, and Squad Socks







Aira, Eterneva, Baobab, and Squad Socks are the four products featured on tonight’s Shark Tank — and they’ve all found some success since this installment first aired last October. Three out of the four of them got deals in the Tank, and they represent a lot of different fields and ideas. It’s these episodes that continue to make us the most excited that the show is on the air — sure, there is that inspirational angle, but also variety!

There are obvious spoilers from this episode within … but we’ll start with the synopsis before presenting them:

“1104” – Entrepreneurs from Austin, Texas, bring a unique solution to remembering passed loved ones by turning their ashes into diamonds. While entrepreneurs from New York City claim they have redesigned the best version of a men’s classic fashion staple. Entrepreneurs from San Diego, California, and Phoenix, Arizona, believe they have a game-changing innovation to wireless charging. And finally, a couple from Everett, Washington, claim to have finally solved the mystery of the missing baby sock on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, JULY 24 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/13/19)

Aira – This was a fantastic innovation when it was first introduced to the Tank — it’s basically a way to charge your phone wirelessly across a larger surface area. There’s no more need for perfect alignment, and this was such an attractive product that it got an investment from three Sharks in Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, and Lori Greiner. Since being in the Tank is seems like business is moving forward — this is technology, and in this field, there is always room to expand.

Squid Socks – What do you call socks that are impossible to lose? Well, Squid Socks provides a way to help parents ensure that they don’t lose a sock off of their child or infant. It’s a valuable product that makes life easier for parents. They got an investment from Daymond John and while the health crisis has caused them to face some limitations over the past few months, they are still going strong.

Eterneva – The company got an investment from Mark Cuban on the first airing, and it does still seem as though they are performing well. Death is not a subject that is easy for many to address, and in some ways, this was a difficult Shark Tank product to pitch. (The main focus of the company is producing diamonds out of a loved one’s ashes.) Yet, it was also producing strong sales before its first appearance.

Baobab – Finally, we turn to this clothing company, which we feel has done well in the months following the show even without an investment. While they are known primarily for their polo shirts, they are also now also selling masks to go along with long-sleeve iterations of their classic shirt.

