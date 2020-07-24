Fear the Walking Dead season 6 premiere date; is Morgan alive?







While Fear the Walking Dead season 6 wasn’t able to completely finish off its production run earlier this year, we at least know today when new episodes are going to come on the air.

Today, AMC confirmed that on Sunday, October 11 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time (basically, the same timeslot that the flagship show typically occupies), you will have a chance to see the latest batch of new episodes come on the air. To go along with this, there is also a new trailer that sets the stage considerable for some of what is coming up. If you look below, you can see a series of assorted super-intense clips as Ginny’s empire seems to have stranded off a number of our heroes. Everyone tried so hard to be helpful in season 5, but where did it get them? Seemingly nowhere good.

Through this upcoming season, we imagine that there are a good many twists and turns you can expect to see … but the biggest one revolves around Morgan’s whereabouts. How can it conceivably be about anything else? Lennie James’ character was left for dead at the end of this past season and through much of what’s coming up next, we’ll learn precisely what happened to him. Judging from how James was present for the show’s official panel today, we’re inclined to think that he made it through this cliffhanger somehow. Provided he survives, there are still a lot of interesting questions worth asking. Take, for example, just what the long-term ramifications are of him facing almost-death … and who ends up saving him.

