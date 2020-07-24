Vikings season 6 episode 11 sneak peek unveiled: Bjorn’s big moment







All signs point to Vikings season 6 returning with its final episodes later this year, and there’s another reason to be excited today. As a part of Comic-Con @ Home this afternoon, the folks at History have unveiled a new sneak peek of what to expect. It’s epic in terms of its scale, but also in terms of one big arrival: Bjorn.

Want some more teases all about the future of Vikings? Then be sure to watch some of the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more insight and view our show playlist. That’s where we have some further reactions from the first half of the final season.

Did you ever really think that he was gone? The show’s somewhat-confusing midseason finale threw all sorts of scenarios at you, but in the end we know a little bit about Bjorn’s future in the history books. There is something more of his story to be told, and there are likely plenty of battles coming up, as well. We just love how Prince Oleg and Ivar are probably going to react to some of what lies ahead from here.

How much more of the Viking story remains to be told here? There remain some interesting questions to be pondered about that, given that we know there to be a follow-up series poised to air on Netflix at some point in the future. Yet, we presume that to be about mostly different characters. Since this show already has Ivar, Bjorn, and some others at the center, we’d like to resolve most of their narratives now. (Also, can we get some fan favorites back before the show ends — or at the very least, some of the more likable ones?)

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Vikings right now

What do you think could be coming on Vikings season 6 episode 11?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: History.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow us on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







