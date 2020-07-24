Blindspot series finale: How did Jane and Weller’s story end?







The Blindspot series finale also served as the 100th episode, and there is one word to absolutely describe it: Trippy. This is about as strange of an hour as you’re going to find, especially when you consider that it also doubled as the 100th episode.

Of course, the top priority entering this episode was to stop Ivy from planting a ZIP bomb that could decimate most of the city. Eventually, this led to Jane going on a journey back to Times Square, the place that first started it all so many seasons ago. The journey went full-circle, but it was Jane who was able to go insider her head and figure out precisely how to stop Ivy once and for all.

Then, there was the other part of the series finale — the callbacks. All of the callbacks. There were so many past characters and stories that were referenced in the final hour, plus appearances from notable names. The Luke Mitchell return had us the most psyched, mostly because Roman was such a compelling foil. The wedding sequence was also super-rad in its own way since it showed you the possibility of infinite timelines and how a number of different things can happen.

It was incredibly impressive how the show was able to cram a lot of stuff into a pretty short period of time here, especially when it comes to cameos.

Did the team save the day?

The short answer here is “yes.” Everyone was thanked for their service but, in the end, it seems as though they are all going to be forced to start over. No more jobs at the FBI … but at least they’re all free. Isn’t that at least good for something?

We have no idea where everything is going to go from here for some of these people, but we do know this — it’s going to be exciting. Jane and Weller agreed that they are not going to live a quiet life. They’ll be off making some new memories and hopefully, they will justify the crazy, intense journey that they have been on.

So, that’s it. It sounds like everyone is going to move forward with happy, successful lives. The team is all together in their own way, even if it is a little bit off the beaten path. This was a nice ending, a satisfying ending … we just wish that we had a little bit more time.

What did you think about the events of the Blindspot series finale tonight?

