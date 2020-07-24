Blindspot: Would you watch Patterson, Rich Dotcom spin-off?







On tonight’s Blindspot series finale, there’s a good chance that you caught the spin-off reference involving Patterson and Rich Dotcom. This was a fun little comment, though their conversation was interrupted soon after by a mission put directly in front of them.

Of course, this comment does beg the question: Would you want to watch such a spin-off in the future?

We should note that we don’t think the comment is meant to be evidence that a spin-off show is really happening. With that being said, it does serve as a fun nod to every person out there who wants that show. These two characters are heroes — they’re also fun and totally-different from anyone else within this world. Who wouldn’t love to see these tech heroes do what they could to stop hacks all over the world? It could be a sleek and smart computer-espionage show.

As for the odds of this actually happening, we’re still leaning here towards “doubtful” for a number of different reasons. We don’t know who would pick it up (it’s unlikely at NBC), and we don’t even know if there is a real idea or if the actors are even interested. There are just so many different variables that are up in the air, but given the international popularity of Blindspot, there could be some interest out there if the right pitch was conjured up.

For now, let’s just say how thrilled we are that we got so many years of the show in the first place. Hasn’t it been an awesome run?

Would you watch a Blindspot spin-off featuring Rich Dotcom and Patterson?

