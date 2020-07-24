Shyko Amos leaving Death in Paradise; season 10 starts filming







While there are a lot of British series that are currently on hold due to the global health crisis, Death in Paradise is set to be back.

According to a new report from Deadline, the series is set to kick off filming once more in Guadeloupe in the Caribbean. The show has a significant advantage in how isolated it is from the rest of the world, similar to what Magnum PI is going to be able to film in production. This news makes Death in Paradise one of the first British scripted shows to get bac

In a statement, Red Planet Pictures Joint Managing Director Alex Jones had the following to say:

“Like every other production company, we have faced huge challenges to get to this point, so we are delighted to be up and running again and extremely grateful to everyone who has helped us get this far, not least the people of Deshaies and the region of Guadeloupe for their assistance. The safety of our cast and crew – as well as our friends in Guadeloupe – is the most important thing to us and our policies have been designed to protect everybody whilst still delivering an amazing series for our tenth year.”

Now, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way. Shyko Amos and Aude Legastelois-Bidé are both set to be leaving the show. Amos has been Ruby for the past couple of seasons on the show, while Legastelois-Bidé played the part of DS Madeleine Dumas. While exits from the world of Death in Paradise are pretty frequent, that doesn’t make them any less sad. This is a show that seems to be about the location more so than any individual character at this point.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Death in Paradise right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Death in Paradise season 10?

Are you bummed out by the departures? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







