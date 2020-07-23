The Resident season 4 premiere will tackle current health crisis







It was inevitable that the season 4 premiere of The Resident would shine a light on what’s happening in the real world. How could they not? The pandemic has altered just about everyone’s way of life, and it’s absolutely changed the way that doctors and nurses are working. They are exhausted, and day after day they are putting their lives on the line for the sake of others. We wouldn’t be surprised if one or two main characters end up fighting for their lives amidst all of this, but none of that is confirmed as of yet.

For now, all we can tell you is that the first episode back (airing in 2021 at the moment) will focus heavily on this crisis. Here is some of what executive Amy Holden Jones had to say in a new interview with Us Weekly:

“Our premiere deals with the early days of the outbreak, focusing on the effect on our hero doctors and nurses as they risk their lives daily … Long-term, sadly, the after-effects of [the pandemic] will go on, even after we have a vaccine, and we’ll be there to show that, as well.”

Obviously, this cannot be a story told in just one episode — eventually we’re sure the show will get a little bit more closer to normal, but they may never be a normal akin to what was once there. This is a series that is going to continue to have to take on some of these issues and their effects on the medical community.

