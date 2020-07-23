The Boys renewed for season 3; see season 2 sneak peek







For all of those out there who love The Boys, there is going to be a lot to look forward to — at least eventually.

Today as a part of their Comic-Con @ Home presentation, the Amazon superhero series was officially renewed for a season 3. In a statement, here is what showrunner Eric Kripke had to say on the subject:

“Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their ‘weirdo’ demographic, has greenlit Season 3 of The Boys! The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer’s room, and we’re sad to say, the world has given us way too much material … We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus.”

We hope that the show can start filming next year leading into a premiere in late 2021/early 2022, but time will tell. So long as the story is as crazy and funny as it’s been through one season, we’ll continue to watch.

Also today, Amazon confirmed that Aisha Tyler of Criminal Minds / Whose Line Is It Anyway? fame is going to be hosting Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, a weekly aftershow to go along with season 2 episodes. The first episode is going to arrive on August 28 with an installment looking back for the first episode.

Meanwhile, you can watch a sneak peek for season 2 over at the link here. Let’s just say that it’s insanely gruesome and involves both The Deep and a whale. This is a reminder that The Boys is still very much the same show you know.

