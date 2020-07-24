Killer Camp episode 3 spoilers: How do you follow that death?







As we move into Killer Camp episode 3, it feels clear that there are going to be some shocking developments. Yet, at the same time, we have a hard time thinking that the show is going to be able to top what we saw at the end of the episode tonight.

It’s insane that The CW picked up this show, largely because the show itself is insane. It’s so bizarre and the characters so dark and twisted. Also, the murder sequences are so out of control. Warren has now been killed off in a way that we don’t even know how to describe, and as we move forward, we’ll see exactly where the mystery goes.

What we can tell you is that in episode 3, there is going to be an enormous twist to the competition — it’s something that has been hyped by those who have already seen the show in the UK, and there are probably going to be a lot of reactions to it. That’s all that we should say.

For now, we just suggest that you check out the Killer Camp episode 3 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

AND THE KILLER IS…? – The campmates are thrown back in the freezing lake, retrieving buoys for cash, and then must play a horribly awkward game where their true feelings about each other are hilariously shared out loud. The campfire brings another shocking first when each camper reveals who they believe to be the killer. A vote is taken in hopes of outing the backstabber before another victim is brutally killed. And in the end, the biggest surprise of all awaits them! Directed by Mike Parker (#103). Original airdate 7/30/2020.

Remember that this is a short show, and it’s one with a fairly small cast. With that in mind, you better be prepared for more bodies to fall at a rapid pace before we get to the end here.

What do you think is coming on Killer Camp episode 3?

