Outlander season 6: Is it the right time for Young Ian backstory?







As we prepare for Outlander season 6, there’s no doubt that there are a lot of different stories that the Starz show needs to take on. You have the impending Revolutionary War, the aftermath of Claire’s trauma, the introduction of new faces, what’s next for Roger and Bree, and of course plotlines for all of the supporting characters.

This is where we turn to the primary subject of our piece today: Young Ian Murray. John Bell’s long been a fantastic part of the show, but his best work to date may have been his work with Richard Rankin in season 5. It’s clear that the character endured a lot throughout his time with the Mohawk, to the point where he questions his will to move forward and how to handle the pain that lies within his heart. He’s dealt with a shattering sense of heartbreak, but he hasn’t come to the point where he’s been willing to fully open that door.

Will it happen during season 6? We don’t think that this is a subject that should be closed off by any means throughout the coming season. It may not happen immediately, but this show is often very-much about love lost and love found. To ignore Young Ian’s journey and what he’s gone through is a missed opportunity, especially through the lens of exploring Native American culture. A portion of an episode count be spent on backstory — there could be flashbacks, or we could see instead what happens when some of his past comes into the present.

Obviously, book readers have an innate advantage over non-readers like us; they have a general sense of what’s coming. Yet, we have seen some assorted changes over time and we know that in this world, there are no 100% guarantees. We just know that Young Ian’s story is essential to the Fraser’s Ridge world and there is so much depth worth exploring; hopefully, it comes our way sooner rather than later when season 6 returns.

What do you want to see unfold for Young Ian throughout Outlander season 6?

