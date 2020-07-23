General Hospital return date confirmed at ABC; new spoilers







For everyone out there curious as to the General Hospital return date over at ABC, we come bearing some great news! We’ve got that within, plus a few assorted teasers as to what could lie ahead story-wise.

This week, production resumed for the daytime drama, meaning that we are inching ever closer to the series coming back on the air. There are very strict guidelines on filming, so being back at work does come with its fair share of challenges — yet, the cast and crew still seem to be finding a way to make it work. Safety has to remain the most important issue.

Now, TVLine is reporting that come Monday, August 3, new episodes are going to resume airing. This means that you won’t be waiting too long at all! It was likely a priority for ABC to get new episodes on the air as soon as possible, knowing that they have been dealing with various repeats across their schedule for months. With a lot of viewers currently stuck in their homes, it’s also a chance to get people more into the show.

So while you do wait for new episodes to arrive, why not go ahead and check out more details for what’s coming? Take a look below…

August 3 episode – “Nelle is shaken. Jax is impressed with Nina’s strength. Ned and Olivia clash. Valentin meets with Brook Lynn. Portia has an uncomfortable encounter.”

August 4 episode – “Carly comes home to a distraught Sonny. Valentin and Martin strategize. Brook Lynn interrupts Ned. Monica is committed to a cause. Nelle is confrontational.”

August 5 episode – “Sonny has a crisis of conscience. Valentin propositions Sam. Alexis gets a visit from an old friend. Willow and Michael grow closer. Nelle demands to see Wiley.”

Clearly, you have a lot to look forward to coming up!

