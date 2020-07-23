Blindspot series finale spoilers: Does Jane still have her memory?







After a long, long wait, we’ve got so many emotions in our head. The Blindspot series finale is coming tonight and it is all sorts of bittersweet.

We love the show — that much should be more than clear at this point. It’s going to be hard to let it go. At least within this article we can answer one question in advance of the finale airing: Whether or not the ZIP bomb ended up wiping Jane Doe’s memory. (Obviously, spoilers within.)

Thanks to a new sneak peek revealed over at Entertainment Tonight, we know for certain that Jane does have her memories … but that wasn’t the case for a short period of time. The ZIP did cause her to temporarily lose herself, but thanks to an antidote Patterson has been working on, she is now a-okay. Patterson is going to once again prove to be very-much valuable now, as this is an antidote that she can spread around in the event that a ZIP bomb threatens much of the city.

Of course, the primary objective here is that the team is able to find Ivy before it gets to a spot where such a thing is even needed. There are a lot of people hunting her and hopefully, they will be able to stop her before things get any worse. This is going to be a thrilling final chapter, and we hope that there’s a reasonably happy ending … and also peace for many of the characters after the fact.

What do you want to see when it comes to the Blindspot series finale?

