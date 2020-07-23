Doom Patrol season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The last before finale







Doom Patrol season 2 episode 8 is coming to HBO Max/DC Universe next week; prepare yourself accordingly. This is going to be a crazy, dramatic episode that will set the table for what should be a big end to the season. It’s one that also is going to give you what looks to be an awesome representation of Candlemaker.

In the video below, you can get a small sense of what we’re talking about — the character is featured alongside Dorothy, and there is a good chance that this is going to lead to some sort of big showdown in the finale. Is Candlemaker suddenly the central antagonist? There’s a lot of significant stuff that stems from the character in the source material, but we don’t want to just assume that the series is going to follow the same trajectory.

What is interesting is that Doom Patrol isn’t really just about having a single villain from start to finish this year — it’s more about an assortment. Also, it’s a lot about antics, creativity, and fun. Name a show that is more of a trip than this one week to week — Legends of Tomorrow doesn’t count since it’s on hiatus at the moment. The stuff with Cyborg this time around looks to be really fun.

But yea … it’s also weird that this promo is focusing on such a tiny percentage of the show’s cast. We gotta assume that some other characters are going to be featured, but clearly DC Universe/HBO Max want to give us something more to look forward to.

Remember — keep watching and tell your friends to do so! We still haven’t heard about a season 3 renewal and the show’s going to need a big push. Odds are, DC Universe is going to disappear soon as an original programming destination and this will be an HBO Max exclusive.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doom Patrol right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Doom Patrol season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







