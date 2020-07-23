Tough as Nails episode 4 preview: Some time in the sand







As we prepare for Tough as Nails episode 4 airing on CBS next week, we’re still reeling somewhat from what we just saw. Michelle defeated Lee in Overtime tonight, and that has to be one of the biggest upsets within recent reality TV history. Not only that, but Lee was such a good sport about it after the fact! There was such a sweetness to the goodbye … but it’s also not like he is gone from the competition entirely. He will still be a part of everything moving forward as the show heads to yet another locale.

This time around, sand is going to be at the center of everything. You may have seen the promo already for what is coming up next, and how it’s going to feature a lot of these team members doing what they can in order to take on a very difficult subject: Sand. It’s not easy hauling that around, and it could test the physicality of everyone yet again. This show is tough, since it requires a lot of determination — but also the ability to think on your feet. It may be physical, but there are some other aspects to it that need to be considered.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Tough as Nails episode 4 synopsis that CarterMatt has for you below:

“Mind Over Matter” – It’s no day at the beach for teams Savage Crew and Dirty Hands as they compete to fill and seal giant bags of sand. Then, another crew member’s time in the individual competition will run out when the bottom two compete in an overtime challenge to fill a huge hourglass with sand, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Wednesday, July 29 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host and executive producer.

The best thing that we can say entering episode 4? That almost anyone can still win.

