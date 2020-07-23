Why Outlander season 6 could feature more outdoor scenes than ever







Outlander season 6 is coming to Starz … at least eventually. The last we heard, filming for the show is slated to happen this fall, though everything is still subject to change.

One of the things that we have heard time and time again is that productions globally are doing what they can to adjust to the global health crisis. For some, it means reducing the amount of cast and crew on set at once. Meanwhile, for others it means finding a way to ensure everyone is in the safest environment possible. That often means shooting outdoors.

When When Calls the Heart starts filming this summer, we’ve heard that outdoor shooting is a priority for this very reason. Meanwhile, the upcoming Yellowstone season 4 is poised to take advantage of its ranch setting more than ever. Could Outlander do the same thing with Fraser’s Ridge in season 6? We wouldn’t be surprised.

One of the real luxuries of doing a show like this is that with the setting being what it is, filming outdoors is by and large not a problem. You could increase exterior locations by about 10% and it wouldn’t change the show too much. You wouldn’t have to eliminate interior shots entirely, but you could make them smaller scale and focus in on a select number of cast members.

Basically, everyone is going to need to be as creative as possible.

Of course, the primary challenge with shooting a good many of these outdoor scenes is going to be weather as things progress. If production doesn’t start until the fall, that means that there could be some episodes done in the thick of Scottish winter. Hopefully, there will be a vaccine when we get to the colder months … or the show could have a lot of winter featured onscreen this year. Challenges abound, but we are excited to see what the cast and crew pull off.

