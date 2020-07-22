Love Island USA season 2 could be happening … in Las Vegas?







It’s going to be kind of weird having Love Island USA at a place that is not an island, but that’s exactly what we are talking about here.

According to a new report from Vulture, CBS is working on a plan to shoot season 2 of their reality series, an adaptation of the British hit, in Las Vegas rather than their previous home in Fiji. Travel restrictions make it close to impossible to head overseas for the time being, and Vegas is a place that has a certain appeal to it. Contestants could be staying at the currently-closed Cromwell hotel, and much of the season could be set up within a bubble-like environment where the crew and cast are all quarantined in the same spot. It’s similar in that way to what The Bachelorette is currently doing on its own season. There would be frequent testing before and during the season, as well as very strict production guidelines. CBS has already been testing these with shows like The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless, which have been more in production.

Because seasons of Love Island also have a tendency to be far shorter than a show like Big Brother, it’s far more feasible to actually keep everyone in the space place for the entirety of production. (With Big Brother, it’s meant to be more of a rotating schedule over a few months.)

Is this a good plan? We suppose it’s as solid as it can be; we don’t know if there is a gigantic contingent of people desperate for Love Island to happen this year, but the show could help to fill a number of big scheduling holes for CBS while they wait for scripted entities to start filming. Production could happen before the end of the summer, and this show more or less airs in real time.

Do you think a Love Island USA season 2 could conceivably happen?

