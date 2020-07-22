Lucifer season 5: Who is Ella’s love interest? Meet Pete Daily







We know that there are a lot of fun developments that are going to be coming up on Lucifer season 5. Not only that, but they’re coming in a lot of different forms.

Take, for example, a new love interest coming up for Ella! There’s a new character named Pete Daily appearing on the show this time around, and it seems as though he could very well be the perfect match for her. We just don’t want to guarantee anything … mostly because we fear immensely that some sort of twist is going to come around and slam the door heavily in our metaphorical face.

For some more news when it comes to Lucifer in video form, check out our take on the recent season 5 trailer below! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our show playlist. We’re going to have more news coming that you don’t want to miss.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Alex Koch of Under the Dome fame will be playing the character, a local reporter described as “endearing, nerdy, and friendly.” He meets Ella while doing some reporting on one of Lucifer and Chloe’s cases and, soon after, the two hit it off. It’s a chance for them to pursue a number of geeky interests together; let’s just go ahead and hope that nothing happens along the way that causes this to fall apart. Take, for example, the presence of big bad Michael, or our fears that he could be somewhat connected to another mystery on this show.

We just know that Ella deserves all of the nice things in the world, given that she’s constantly been at a bizarre place within this show. She’s not aware of who Lucifer really is, she’s been through a lot of pain, and she’s also tackled a crisis of faith. She brings so much joy to other people, so why not find some more for herself?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Ella’s new love interest on Lucifer season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news all about the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







