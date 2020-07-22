The Orville season 3: The scale is huge (but the wait continues)







The Orville season 3 is happening — yet, we’re going to be waiting for a good while still to see it. Originally, the plan was to see the show on Hulu at some point this year, but who knows if that is going to happen anymore? How is the series going to be able to progress forward?

At the moment, it doesn’t seem like there is a specific date for the cast and crew to come back to work — at least per what co-producer Tom Costantino told Egotastic FunTime! in a new interview. He notes that “the last thing anyone wants” is for everyone to come back to work, only for things to shut down again. At one point, there may have been a hope to come back next month, but the recent rise in cases in Los Angeles County obviously changes that.

It’s already been well over a year since season 2 aired on The Orville’s old home at Fox, and even though the wait is going to continue, it does seem as though it will be worth it. Despite concerns that the move to Hulu could cause things to be scaled back, Costantino notes that the show is “bigger and better” than ever before. The size of the production is larger, and we have to imagine that this could mean stories with even higher stakes. This make be another reason for the long wait, since we know already that this show has an extensive post-production period to add in all of the necessary effects.

So what can you do in this time to get people more excited? For the time being, our suggestion is simply this: Convince as many of your friends and family as possible to check out the show. Every little bit of viewership helps in the long-term!

