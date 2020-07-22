Is The 100 new tonight on The CW? The season 7 future







Is The 100 new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we break that down … and then also look towards whatever the future is going to be for the CW series.

We don’t want to leave anyone out there hanging for too long, so let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now. There is no new episode of The 100 airing on the network tonight. What’s the reason for that? It seems to be mostly due to the network wanting to stretch out some of their episodes as long as possible. We do get that, mostly because it makes sense to hold on to some of these stories for as long as possible. They don’t want a big gap between their summer and fall season, and this the most high-profile original show that they have. The only thing that is somewhat comparable is Stargirl, but that is technically not a CW exclusive at the moment. You’ll have to take more of a wait-and-see approach on that.

So do you want to get a few more details while we wait for what’s coming up next? The series will be returning on Wednesday, August 5 with an installment entitled “A Little Sacrifice.” You can get more insight on that now via the attached synopsis:

MOVEMENT – Sheidheda makes his move. Meanwhile, a Disciple goes rogue. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Sherwin Shilati directed the episode written by Nikki Goldwaser (#709). Original airdate 8/5/2020.

This is one of those episodes that, clearly, the network wants to keep things quiet on in advance. We feel like for the remainder of this season, we’re probably going to be in a position where almost everything is hush-hush. There are a lot of high-stakes crisis coming around every turn, and you better be prepared for some genuine jaw-droppers … and maybe some character deaths, as well.

