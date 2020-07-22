Big Brother 22: All-Star casting rumors include Janelle, Ian, & Daniele







The latest Big Brother 22 rumors are starting to float out there across the internet, and there are definitely a lot of people out here to be excited about.

So who are some of the more prominent names? TMZ is reporting today that some of the people in sequester include Janelle Pierzina, Ian Terry, Daniele Donato, Hayden Moss, Paulie Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Tyler Crispen, Josh Martinez, and Bayleigh Dayton.

Want some more discussion of these Big Brother rumors? Then watch what we’ve got at the bottom of this article! After you do just that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have further updates throughout the season.

As for our quick reaction to some of these names, it’s of course a little bit mixed. Are there some good players in here? Absolutely, and there are people like Ian and Daniele who we never thought we’d have a chance to see play again, if the reports turn out to be true.

With that said, Paulie’s name is one we’re not altogether interested in, and we’re a little surprised that Nicole Franzel is the one generating more discussion given that Nicole Anthony seemed to be the consensus person-named-Nicole people wanted to see back. Granted, there is still time for Nicole Anthony to be on board, in theory — note that TMZ did not exactly report a full cast. Some of these people will also end up being alternates, and they may not end up being in the cast at all. There are some rumors about multiple old-school names, so it at least doesn’t feel like CBS is ignoring entirely their show before season 14.

Remember that almost everything is also still dependent on the current health crisis — there’s still a chance that production can’t happen due to the state of things in California. We’re anticipating the show airing in August, hopefully within the first or second week.

Related News – Check out some more news and rumors pertaining to Big Brother

What do you think about the latest Big Brother 22 casting rumors?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, stick around for some other news throughout the season. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







