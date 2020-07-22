Wynonna Earp season 4 spoilers: Expect high stakes from the jump







Can you believe that we’re almost to the arrival of Wynonna Earp season 4? In just a matter of days, we’re going to have a chance to see some of our favorites back on TV. It’s going to be surprising, dramatic, and of course also fun. We also think that the stakes are going to be super high judging from what we saw at the end of this past season.

So how crazy are they going to be from the jump? Based on what star Melanie Scrofano had to say in a new interview with TVLine, they will be crazy more or less from the jump:

We come out swinging, that’s for sure. But yeah, I think this season is eventful — in a lot of different ways — from what I’ve seen. I’ve read up to Episode 8 and they’re all sort of really eventful. Sometimes it’s quirkier, and sometimes it’s more like life-or-death. I mean, it’s always kind of life or death but sometimes you’re laughing while you might almost die, and sometimes you’re crying.

So yea … that’s pretty exciting. It’s everything that you would want from this show and then some. This show is at its best when there are legitimate fears that something bad could happen at any moment; these moments get your heart pounding, but also remind you how much Wynonna, Waverly, and all of the other characters care for each other. They’re intuitive and creative and they will stop at nothing to make sure that each other are okay. We know that they do still have the capacity to surprise, and we’ve got a good feeling they will do that in the early going this season. Think in terms especially of the first few episodes. These should set the tone for everything crazy that is coming after the fact.

