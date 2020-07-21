Siesta Key season 3 episode 19 spoilers: Juliette, Sam heat up







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Siesta Key season 3 episode 19? We’re one week away to an important episode, one that could be about new relationships, a failed one, and then also one moving in a more solidified direction.

We don’t think we need to do a lot to set up some of these stories in advance. Below, MTV has the full Siesta Key season 3 episode 19 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

The Kingdom is divided when things heat up between Juliette and Sam. Alex and Alyssa find out the gender of their baby. Amanda and JJ move on from their break up, and Kelsey confronts Jake for not respecting her relationship.

Let’s kick things off with this: Didn’t it feel inevitable that we were going to see Amanda and JJ eventually end in this spot? We totally think so in a lot of ways, just because the two of them were in such different spots.

As for Juliette and Sam, we can’t say we’re surprised that there are mixed reactions that are out there. Since when wasn’t there within the world of this show to a relationship? We think the two of them are going to have a big role in the story together moving forward, so we’d suggest to go ahead and prepare yourselves for that. We’ll see precisely what the future holds both here and down the road. (There is no guarantee another season happens — if it does, you’re clearly going to be waiting a while to check it out.)

As for Alex and Alyssa, this is a chance for the two of them to plan more for the future … one that won’t involve Alex on this show, given that he was recently shown the door by MTV over some recent social-media activity.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Siesta Key right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Siesta Key season 3 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







