Burden of Truth renewed for season 4 by CBC; what about The CW?

According to a report from TVLine, the legal drama has been picked up for a season 4 at the Canadian network. There is no word on whether or not The CW will pick it up as of yet, but we’re fairly optimistic at the moment that they will.

Through three seasons, Burden of Truth has been a solid summer player at the network, and we’d argue that the show even rose to another level earlier this year. It drew better numbers (at least in live measurements) than it did in season 2, so there’s at least hope that the series is finding more and more of an audience over time.

Odds are, season 4 of Burden of Truth is going to be airing on CBC before it does The CW, and there are all sorts of scheduling marks that should be considered here. Given the fact that the network could have its normal programming a little bit later in the spring/summer next year (so many of them are being pushed back due to the pandemic), could it air later next year than usual?

We feel like no matter, getting more Burden of Truth is great news. Even if the show doesn’t premiere on The CW for whatever reason, we have a feeling that it’s going to find a home somewhere else … but like we said, there’s no real reason to worry about it at the moment.

Season 4 of the series is going to start filming a little bit later this summer — we’re sure that there are a lot of restrictions that will be in place in order to ensure the safety of the cast and crew.

