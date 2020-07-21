Snowfall season 4: EP promises great things, but also a wait







We know that there is a Snowfall season 4 coming to FX at some point … but there are still questions all about it. We don’t know exactly when the show is going to premiere, let alone when it is going to be re-entering production.

Yet, the hype for the show continues. We’ve heard multiple cast members express their excitement for the season at various times on social media, and this is a message echoed further by executive producer Leonard Chang on Twitter. In a new post, he noted that it “may take a while but you’re going to like the next season of [the show].”

What can you take this as evidence of? For us, it’s that FX isn’t going to be splitting up the season and giving us a few episodes anytime soon. you’re probably going to be stuck waiting until the entire season is complete in order to see it, and we’d be surprised if that happens at any point before we get around to the fall. Filming conditions aren’t getting any better in California right now, and only a tiny handful of shows are currently back to work.

When season 4 does air, be prepared to see a completely different dimension of Franklin’s life. New alliances will be forged, and there may also be a few heartbreaking stories presented along the way. This show takes a smart and unflinching look at the drug trade at a very particular time it was taking off in Los Angeles.

Hopefully, there will be a few more details that come out about season 4 a little bit later this month — patience is going to be a virtue, and it feels like we’re going to be exercising a lot of that as we move further and further into this hiatus.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Snowfall right now

What do you want to see on Snowfall season 4?

When do you think that the show is actually going to come out? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







