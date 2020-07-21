Yellowstone season 3 continues incredible ratings momentum







We’re yet another week into Yellowstone season 3, and there is still so much in the way of good ratings news to discuss.

Take, for example, the numbers that have come in from this past episode, which generated around 3.7 million live viewers. This marks a slight increase from the show’s performance a week prior, and that has us even more hopeful when it comes to the future of the series.

Remember when it felt crazy and/or reckless for Paramount Network to move the show to a different timeslot this season? Well, in retrospect now it’s a move that makes a whole lot more sense. Because of Yellowstone moving to Sundays, it’s been able to find a larger audience than ever before. Its popularity may start from the presence of Kevin Costner as the leading man, but it extends outward to the rest of the cast and the show’s unique setting. There aren’t many other series out there that are fully exploring the Western motif in the way that this one is, and we do think that this goes a long way to explaining a good bit of its success.

We are going to be seeing more episodes of Yellowstone over the coming weeks, and we’ll wait and see exactly what happens with the ratings. We know already that the show is coming back for a season 4 — not only that, but production is going to be kicking off before too long. It’s going to be a different production than most, largely because it could take place almost entirely on some isolated locations in Montana. It’s a way to keep the cast and crew safe during what is an incredibly difficult time.

