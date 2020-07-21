When Calls the Heart season 8 filming nears in British Columbia







We know that there is a lot of excitement out there for When Calls the Heart season 8 to happen, and rest assured that we’re right there with you! We hope that production will be underway soon … but we’re not quite there as of yet.

In a recent post on Twitter, though, star Erin Krakow confirmed that filming for the Hallmark Channel series is going to be coming up “soon.” Of course, “soon” can have many different meanings, but we do think we’re talking about a matter of days before work starts up fully. Krakow and a number of other cast members have been self-quarantining in Vancouver for a good while now, so it’s really a matter at this point of getting the cameras rolling and work underway.

Recently, it was confirmed that there will be another Christmas Special coming, one that features the return of Andrea Brooks as Faith, among a number of other stories of note. If you’ve watched When Calls the Heart over the years, then you have a good sense already of what to expect. You’ll have a chance to see that story eventually transition over to a season proper, one that is premiering most likely in the new year.

Is it possible that there could be a delay in filming due to production taking longer in the health crisis? We suppose that in theory, the answer here is “yes” … but filming is starting up earlier this year than in 2019. There’s going to be a good bit of time in order to get some of these episodes together. Hopefully, we’ll have an assortment of updates every single step of the way.

Also, let’s hope that there is still plenty of hope to come in Hope Valley.

