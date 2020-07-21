Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 9 spoilers: A Daisy time loop







Time-loop episodes are almost always great. It’s such a fun opportunity for writers to explore a different creative medium, and signs point already to there being a great one coming on Wednesday’s Agents of SHIELD episode.

So what is at the center of this one? Think along the lines of Daisy Johnson, who is going to find herself in a position where she has to save the day time and time again. As you would imagine, that can prove to be very much exhausting — even once you reach a point where you basically know how to save the day every single time the loop resumes.

How is she going to get out of this? That’s going to be the big question at the heart of this episode. A new TVLine sneak peek suggests that Coulson could have a role in play in some of this and if that is the case, maybe he can hold a metaphorical key to the kingdom … not that we think that it’s going to be altogether easy to find answers in this situation. We’re talking about a spot here where there are considerable challenges since you don’t even know quite how the rules are being played.

What we can say with confidence leading into this episode is simply this: We’re thinking that this is going to be a fantastic opportunity in order to see both Chloe Bennet shine as an actress and Elizabeth Henstridge as a first-time TV director. These sort of episodes are not easy to do, since there’s so much continuity required and you have to make each version feel special. Yet, it does feel like everyone involved had a lot of confidence that this could work, and we are excited in order to see the end result.

