Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek talks changes to show set, his future







There are few people out there more beloved than Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, and for good reason. The host has been a part of our lives for more than three and a half decades, and we know that there are a lot of people out there who are inspired by his resiliency amidst his lengthy cancer battle. He has continued to host the show despite his treatment, and that is something that he plans on continuing to do moving forward.

In a new interview on Good Morning America promoting his new book The Answer Is…, Trebek notes that he still wants to continue doing the show that so many love him for, and it seems as though the only way he’d leave is if his talent starts to diminish to the point where he can no longer effectively do the job. He also joked that he would want Betty White — someone “younger” and “funnier” than him — to take his place if he ever did step down.

There are some small changes coming to Jeopardy! when filming resumes, including a redesign to the set so that there is more space between the contestants and also more space between them and Alex. There may also be adjustments to the shooting schedule depending on how Trebek is feeling at the same. Right now the show has opened up the archives and is in the process of showing some classic episodes, which is a great way to go down memory lane.

Beyond speaking about the show, Alex talks about his health battle in this interview, plus expresses his disappointment at those who do not take this present pandemic seriously. He also opened up about wearing a hairpiece, noting that he wouldn’t have one were it not for his job, but he will continue to do so through the rest of his treatment.

We love Alex, and if you watch this interview, it’s very-much hard to not share this sentiment.

Are you looking forward to the return of Jeopardy! with new episodes?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Jeopardy!)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







