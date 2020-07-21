Lucifer season 5 key art all about temptation (photo)







Today, Netflix unveiled the first official Lucifer season 5 — and yea, we think it’s going to make a lot of people happy.

If you look above, you can see the image of Tom Ellis and Lauren German as Lucifer and Chloe, alongside the tagline of “give in to temptation.” This art doesn’t exactly tell you a lot about what’s coming up, but we don’t think that it has to. The main goal here is just that it gets the attention of prospective viewers out there, and we like to think that this does that. You don’t want to overcomplicate key art, given that there is a chance you can recruit new viewers to watch your show when they haven’t had a chance to do so beforehand.

We do think that there are some sharp-eyed fans out there who may recognize that this key art actually stems from some season 4 photos rather than season 5 — after all, Lauren German sports a different look as Chloe in much of the season 5 footage we’ve seen so far. Yet, we have a good understanding as to why that is — namely, that there hasn’t exactly been a lot of time in order to promote the shows a traditional way this year. We’re just happy, given the health crisis, that we’re even getting episodes at all.

For the record, we’re using the timing of this Lucifer/Chloe as all of the evidence we need that this is not Michael in the photo. We know that he’s going to be a big part of the first half of the season, but the idea of him being close to Chloe makes our skin crawl.

What do you think about this Lucifer season 5 key art?

