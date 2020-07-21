Grey’s Anatomy season 17 spoilers: Current health crisis will be a focus







We don’t think that anything about this headline should come as a surprise, but it is still worth pointing out — Grey’s Anatomy season 17 is going to take a long look at how its characters are faring amidst the global health crisis.

For some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy in video form, be sure to check out some theories on the future below! Once you do just that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube — also, view our show playlist! We’re going to have more updates there that you don’t want to miss.

Is the pandemic a hard thing to address? In some ways, sure. We understand that this is a painful thing that millions of people are dealing with, and television for a lot of people serves as an escape from a lot of that. Yet, at the same time there’s no denying that this is one of the most devastating events of our lives. It can’t just be ignored, and showrunner Krista Vernoff is doing what she can to make some of the stories feel as authentic as possible — and that includes talking to real doctors on the front lines. Here is some of what she had to say in a Television Academy panel, one that will stream later tonight:

“We’re going to address this pandemic for sure. There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes … The doctors come in [to talk with us], and we’re the first people they’re talking to about these types of experiences they’re having. They are literally shaking and trying not to cry, they’re pale and they’re talking about it as war — a war that they were not trained for. And that’s been one of our big conversations about [Kevin McKidd’s] Owen [who served in the Army], that he’s actually trained for this in a way that most of the other doctors aren’t.”

The first part of this season is going to be tough, and we would imagine that a lot of the stories that were planned for the start of this season are either going to be delayed or disposed. It’s a totally different world now.

Hopefully, Grey’s Anatomy will be able to start shooting in the coming months — but as any doctor would tell you, safety has to be the most important thing. It’s better to be on the side caution.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy

How do you think Grey’s Anatomy should handle current events in season 17?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







