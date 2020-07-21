Yellowstone season 3 episode 5: Kelly Reilly on Beth, Jamie’s history







Sunday night’s new episode of Yellowstone season 3 may very well be one of the most important character-wise that we’ve been. After all, we finally got a clear understanding of what happened between Jamie Dutton and his sister Beth in order to cause some of the discord that the two have today.

The origin story between the two characters is a complicated one, but it revolves a lot about an epic betrayal that took place so many years ago. It’s a situation that led to Beth’s sterility, and it’s something that sticks with her every day for the rest of her life.

In the video below, you can hear Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly each speak to a lot of what their characters have gone through. It seems like the two have known for a while now that there was something like this buried deep within their shared past, and there’s something gut-wrenching about seeing younger versions of their characters play some of that out.

So where are we going to be seeing the two’s story go from here? It’s a good question, since they do have to still spend a good bit of time around each other. They’re still family, and it seems like they’re all going to have their hands full dealing with Roarke Morris.

This video also includes some thoughts on a number of other big storylines. What are they? Think along the lines of Kayce trying to get used to being a livestock commissioner, and then also the arrival of Mia and others to the bunkhouse. The latter story brought such a different energy to that setting — it was fun, and we do hope that it’s something we have a chance to see more of as the show progresses.

There will be more great stuff coming on Yellowstone — and hopefully, it will come on an episode-by-episode basis.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone now, including more details on what’s to come

What did you think about the events of Yellowstone season 3 last night?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news all about the show. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Luke Grimes talks about Kayce's new role as Livestock Commissioner and the cast breaks down the HUGE reveal from "Cowboys and Dreamers." #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/frwgxXGDr6 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) July 20, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







