Big Brother 22: CBS updates live feed page — what does it mean?







Big Brother 22 is inching ever closer to happening — though even still, we’re not at a point yet where we are seeing that green light.

Want some more Big Brother video updates? Then check out our thoughts on the latest rumors below! After you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have live-feed updates and more all season!

So what’s the latest news? CBS updating their live-feed page with new music and also a different version of the logo that was leaked briefly onto the CBS Store earlier today. All of this suggests that the network is slowly and surely prepping in order to have another season in the weeks to come. We certainly think that they want one, and we’ve heard rumors aplenty about sequester, possible premiere dates, and more.

(For the record, the reason we’re not writing about these subjects more is simple — they’re just rumors. The last thing we want to do here is just spin our wheels and never quite get anywhere.)

We would keep your eyes peeled for some sort of official announcement a little bit later this week or early next — after all, we do think that CBS is readying something! Yet, the important thing to remember along the way is that it’s always possible that things can take a hard, left turn. The reason why there is no official news is just because the pandemic could force everything to shut down before it starters. They don’t want to disappoint anyone.

At this point, though, our advice to CBS is this: Just announced Big Brother 22 already. If it doesn’t happen, people will be disappointed; yet, we’re also all adults here. We’re all living in a health crisis and it’s easy to understand why things would not work out. The best thing the network could do is to stop having people constantly in the dark and unsure about what’s going on.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother and what’s coming

Do you think we will get an actual Big Brother 22 announcement soon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to get some more information. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







