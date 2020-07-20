Outlander season 7: What will Starz consider in potential renewal?







We’re about two months now from when Outlander season 6 was first meant to premiere on Starz, and the reality we’re facing is pretty simple: The wait’s going to continue. If we’re lucky, shooting for the series will commence again in the fall … but that will all be dependent on the virus. That’s just where we are all at right now.

Because of the wait to film season 6, we have to imagine that any decision on a season 7 is going to be lengthened as well. Do we think there have been talks? Sure, and we’ve been saying that for months. There will probably continue to be talks for a while, so you have to go ahead and prepare for that.

So what factors will Starz be thinking about as they make the decision on the show’s future? There are quite a few, but here is a small sampling.

Performance – We noted over the weekend that live ratings, while interesting, are hardly a barometer on exactly who the show is faring. The majority of diehard fans all have a tendency to watch early and we don’t foresee that changing. Starz will look at the series’ cumulative performance, including app views, repeats, and DVR ratings. They can see how things compare to past seasons and where they want to go from there.

Cost – This is a big one, given that Starz does not own Outlander in the way they do some other programs. With that, they may not get as much back, and shows often do get more expensive as they go along. While the series may be highly successful, it is also big in scale and features a lot of exterior locations and cast members. None of this comes cheap.

Cast and crew interest – For now, we don’t think that this is a concern. Much of the show’s main cast have expressed interest already in continuing to be a part of the series for some time.

The story itself – This is a no-brainer, given that there are more Diana Gabaldon books that are out there. We’re sure that the writers will be told in the event that the series is about to end … or at least, this is what we hope, so that they have time to come up with a proper ending.

Are there other factors? Sure, and that includes projected schedules and network needs. Yet, we don’t think that any of this is going to contribute to Outlander getting/not getting another season.

What do you think Starz should consider in a potential Outlander season 7 renewal?

