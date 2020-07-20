Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon begins casting







There are few shows out there more anticipated than the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel entitled House of the Dragon. Yet, there also isn’t a whole lot that is known about it at the moment. To date, what we’re aware of is that the show is that the show is set hundreds of years prior to the events of the flagship story, and that the events of the show seem to give us an origin story for House Targeryan to a certain extent. (As if the title did not make that clear already.)

So while we don’t expect too much more in the way of concrete news for the time being, we can at least say this: We’re getting closer to learning about some casting news. According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, the show is already in the midst of casting behind the scenes. We’re hoping that we’ll start to hear more news about some of these people over the weeks ahead, but it’s going to be something that takes some time.

So will HBO look at actually casting some big names, or go more with relative unknowns who fit the vision best? It will probably be a mixture of the two. There were a few popular actors on Game of Thrones right away, including Sean Bean, Lena Headey, and Peter Dinklage. Yet, there were also actors like Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, and Maisie Williams, who were far less known prior to their appearances on this show. We don’t think that the network needs any particular actor in order to sell this show; instead, it’s more about just making sure that you have a great overall ensemble and that there is a story that will get people on board.

Yes, we’re writing this a long time after Game of Thrones concluded … but we know that there are still people unhappy over the ending.

