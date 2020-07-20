MacGyver star Lucas Till speaks out about Peter Lenkov relationship







We’re weeks removed now from the firing of MacGyver showrunner Peter M. Lenkov at CBS, and now more actors are starting to speak out about their experiences working with him. The conversations that are happening are incredibly important, as they paint a troubling portrait of behavior that was seemingly left unanswered by CBS bosses for quite some time.

A new report from Vanity Fair features dozens of current and former, named and unnamed, employees who spent time working with Lenkov on MacGyver, Hawaii Five-0, and also Magnum PI. The accounts and allegations stem from everything including workplace harassment to bullying to offensive comments levied towards women in particular. Some of it mirrors the early remarks that were made within the initial post about his firing, but some elements of it are so much more descriptive.

Take, for example, the comments that were made by MacGyver star Lucas Till, who accused Lenkov of horrible conduct and mistreatment in his years working with him on the show. Here is just a sample of what he had to say:

“I’ve never worked this hard in my life, and I am fine with hard work … But the way Peter treats people is just unacceptable. I was suicidal that first year on the show, because of the way he made me feel. But the way he’s treated the people around me — that’s just my breaking point.”

Till went on to say that there “was always something about my appearance that wouldn’t please him, like when I was in a hospital gown…. [he] said my legs were ‘f—–g hideous’ and we can never show them again. Honestly, I found some humor in that comment as well, but you can imagine if that was a more sensitive spot that he had hit, and often did. Just like the time he screamed at [a director on the show] ’Oh, my f—–g God! Tuck his shirt in, he looks like a little f——g boy’… I’ve struggled with maintaining ‘man weight’ on the show because of the stress, no time to work out, and an unpredictable schedule for proper nourishment.”

All of these comments suggest terrible actions by Lenkov, and they are just the tip of the iceberg for what is in the report. A rep for the showrunner denies Till’s claims in the publication, claiming that Peter “has championed him from the very beginning and has been nothing but supportive of him.”

The show will go on for MacGyver, and it will do so with a new boss at the helm in Monica Macer. There seems to be a lot of excitement around her in the job, and we hope that this means a better and more positive work environment for everyone. In Lucas, the very star of this show, speaking out, he has enabled others hopefully to feel more open in sharing their own thoughts.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to MacGyver right now

We will have more news on this story as it breaks. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







