The Walking Dead – Rick Grimes movies still chugging along







We know that there are a lot of people out there eager to get some more news on the upcoming The Walking Dead – Rick Grimes movies. So what’s going on here? Well, rest assured that they are still happening, and that work is being done behind the scenes.

As a matter of fact, there is really only one thing stalling out this project at the moment — the global health crisis. This has caused us to be in more of a waiting game while we see precisely what the future holds for the AMC franchise, but it does seem behind the scenes that there is still confidence the end product will turn out great. Speaking at the Skybound Xpo, executive producer and comic writer Robert Kirkman confirmed (per TV Insider) that the extra time that the producers have been allotted on the movie is ultimately contributing to the script:

“I would say if anything, the pandemic is going to make a lot of movies better, I think the Rick Grimes movie chief among them, just because we’re getting a lot more time to cook this thing and make sure it’s perfect … When things do quiet down, you guys are going to hear a ton more about this movie.”

Are we excited to hear a ton more? Sure, given that most of the conversation that has been out there so far fits firmly within the category of “speculation at best.” There is a lot more that we are waiting to find out and hopefully, we’ll start to hear a little bit more about that over time.

Our hope at the moment is that the first Rick Grimes movie is going to launch at some point in 2021; meanwhile, we know that there is still one episode of the series proper that could potentially air this year.

