Blindspot series finale sneak peek: The hunt for Ivy continues







We’re preparing ourselves now for the Blindspot series finale airing on Thursday, and it seems already like there’s a lot to prepare for. Take, for example, an attempt to hunt down Ivy.

What do we know about this character? She’s savvy, dangerous, and capable of inflicting all sorts of conflict on the entire city. Not only that, but she’s got an apparent plan in order to do so. The new sneak peek below (via SpoilerTV) gives you a pretty solid sense of just what you can expect, at least in terms of what Ivy is plotting. She may be able to initiate a ZIP bomb on the entire city of New York, which could lead to a lot of people becoming their own versions of Jane Doe.

We don’t have to tell you why this situation is bad.

The good news for all of you Jane fans out there is that this preview seems to strongly indicate that we are going to be seeing Jane continue to have a knowledge and understanding of what is going on around her. We know that there was a real fear after this past episode that she wasn’t going to be the same person anymore. That fear seems to be somewhat extinguished, unless you want to make the argument that this sneak peek is some sort of false narrative and it’s meant to be dragging us down a rather-unexpected road.

Let’s hope that our heroes can save the day — there’s not going to be a lot of time to see things play out!

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Blindspot series finale?

