Blue Bloods season 11: How new guidelines could impact filming







We know that Blue Bloods season 11 is going to be coming to CBS eventually — we’re all just in the midst of a massive waiting game for it. There is no clear timetable as of yet for production to begin, even with New York City this week entering a new phase and starting to make production a little bit more accessible.

So is this hopeful for the Tom Selleck series? In some ways, the answer to that is a yes … but it’s also a little bit more complicated than it would at first seem. According to a new report coming in courtesy of Deadline, there are a lot of restrictions that are being done for what are at least permitted outdoor locations. One of the biggest challenges for a show like Blue Bloods is that there can be no “potentially dangerous” activity at such a location, and that could include the use of police uniforms or simulated firearms.

What does this mean? In the early going, Blue Bloods may either be more reliant on indoor, non-public locations — if characters go outside in public, they may have to do so in an off-duty fashion without a gun. These guidelines won’t be in place forever, but it could impact what Blue Bloods wants to do in the earlier part of season 11.

It’s too early to tell for sure how rules like this will impact the show, but they’re going to have to get creative. Hopefully, the writers have already mapped out all sorts of potential scenarios.

How do you think Blue Bloods season 11 is going to be able to handle these restrictions?

